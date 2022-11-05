JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $185.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.40% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.21.
Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $106.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.51 and its 200-day moving average is $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
