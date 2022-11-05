QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $150.00 at KeyCorp

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QCOM. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.21.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $106.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.30. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

