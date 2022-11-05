Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $254.87 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

