State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 36.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after buying an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of State Street by 69.1% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,277,000 after buying an additional 1,293,980 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1,533.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,149,000 after buying an additional 1,266,165 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in State Street by 37.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,713 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

