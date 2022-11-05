OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 59,772 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 638.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,772 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PUK. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 79.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Prudential by 35.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Prudential by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 45.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $20.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $40.77.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

A number of research firms recently commented on PUK. StockNews.com raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($15.96) to GBX 1,450 ($16.76) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($19.51) to GBX 1,380 ($15.96) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

