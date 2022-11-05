Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.99 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,162 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $353.64 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $448.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.85.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.00.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Stories

