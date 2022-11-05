DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $142.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.16.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

