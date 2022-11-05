Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 17,652 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,652 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Service Co. International by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,358,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,234,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,018,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,883,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,018,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $69.49 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.96.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $990.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

