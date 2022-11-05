JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,558,000 after buying an additional 3,886,845 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after buying an additional 2,628,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after buying an additional 1,590,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,810,000 after acquiring an additional 877,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $130.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $170.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

