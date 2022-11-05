SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 442.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,563.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,447,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 706.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,142,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,039,000 after buying an additional 2,752,708 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,644.6% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,173,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,003,000 after buying an additional 2,049,345 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,836,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 509.8% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,037,000 after purchasing an additional 297,399 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.72. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

