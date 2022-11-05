abrdn plc Acquires 32,483 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,483 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $11,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.92.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average is $62.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $79.90.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.