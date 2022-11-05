Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Raised by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 64.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $308.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $152.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup dropped their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

