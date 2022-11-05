3,099 Shares in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 40.1% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Inari Medical by 6.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Stock Down 2.1 %

Inari Medical stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.29 and a beta of 1.21. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. Equities analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $750,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,235,754.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $750,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,235,754.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,377,658 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NARI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

