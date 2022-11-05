Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 112.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 137,783 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

H&R Block Price Performance

In other H&R Block news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other H&R Block news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 1,509.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.