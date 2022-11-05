Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,106 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in United Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 8,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in United Airlines by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.35.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.85.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

