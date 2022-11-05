Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Stock Position Boosted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of LSPD opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $74.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $173.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Lightspeed Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.