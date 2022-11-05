Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 330 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,687,000 after acquiring an additional 644,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,309,000 after acquiring an additional 386,399 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,982,000 after acquiring an additional 641,659 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.90.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.57 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.60%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

