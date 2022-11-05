Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $45,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus decreased their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.07.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $258.96 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $403.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.53.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.