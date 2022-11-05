Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1,401.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $117.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $120.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

