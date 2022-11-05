Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Position Increased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Celanese by 0.3% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 1.6% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CE opened at $91.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.48 and a 200-day moving average of $119.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

