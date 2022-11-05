Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 219 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 61.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $79.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average of $72.88. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.09). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAR. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

