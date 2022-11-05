Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 7,031 Shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,031 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 4.53% of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 476.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,444,000.

Get VanEck Oil Refiners ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CRAK opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.18. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $36.01.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Refiners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Refiners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.