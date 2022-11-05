Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after acquiring an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cummins by 21.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,507,000 after buying an additional 250,062 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Cummins by 151.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after buying an additional 228,142 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,253,000 after acquiring an additional 174,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.88.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $238.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.13 and a 200 day moving average of $210.85.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,340 shares of company stock worth $7,777,079 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

