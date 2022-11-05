Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 27,867 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,867 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 650.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 29,256 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 65,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,871,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,782,000 after acquiring an additional 215,739 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 98,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 154,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

BBU opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.61). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.