Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 29,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $419.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.05. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

