Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $130.05 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

