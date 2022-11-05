Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 28,044 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,044 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

ITB opened at $54.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.73.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

