Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 30.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 94.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $371.79 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $664.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

