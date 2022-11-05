Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 104.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 540.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

CF Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CF opened at $105.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.84. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.25 and a one year high of $119.60.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.