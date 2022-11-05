Needham & Company LLC Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $90.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $70.38 on Thursday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7,045.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $473,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,407.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,489 shares of company stock worth $4,134,184 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Datadog by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,665,000 after purchasing an additional 360,371 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,470,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,322,000 after purchasing an additional 168,230 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.