Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.88 Million Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.35% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 142,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 400.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 57,457 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 187,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 44,176 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $26.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85.

