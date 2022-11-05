Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 630 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,833 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $247,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 81.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 236,832 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,805,000 after acquiring an additional 38,514 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $308.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.37 and a 200-day moving average of $281.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $179.96 and a twelve month high of $318.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.48.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $181,971.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,812.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,769,107. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

