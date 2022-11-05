Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $85.35, but opened at $77.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Palomar shares last traded at $71.45, with a volume of 2,481 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLMR. JMP Securities downgraded Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Palomar from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 11,478 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $835,254.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,180,844.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $558,660.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 84,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,104.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 11,478 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $835,254.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,388 shares in the company, valued at $43,180,844.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,965 shares of company stock valued at $4,195,664. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Palomar Trading Up 4.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average of $70.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.02.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Further Reading

