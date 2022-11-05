Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,397.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,569.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,468.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,895.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

