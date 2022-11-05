Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,542,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,179,000 after acquiring an additional 467,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,395,000 after acquiring an additional 31,641 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 387,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $81.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.46 and a 200 day moving average of $81.03. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

