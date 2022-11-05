Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 375.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 302.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 308.45% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

