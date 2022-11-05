iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 111,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 81,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

