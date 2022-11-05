American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in American Water Works by 15.8% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE AWK opened at $139.04 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.16.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC dropped their price target on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.33.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

