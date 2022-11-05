Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.68 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.27%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.