Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 126.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 222.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 195.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $149,000.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $211.39 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.69.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.