Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 10,238 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,895 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,229 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 502.1% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,859 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average is $69.02. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $143.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,762 shares of company stock worth $16,587,663. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

