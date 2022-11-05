Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 585 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $21,330,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $11,514,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 224.1% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 520,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 360,012 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 144.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 584,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 345,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $273,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,618 shares in the company, valued at $7,390,032.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $273,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,618 shares in the company, valued at $7,390,032.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,055,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 363,496 shares of company stock worth $7,554,387. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

