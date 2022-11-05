Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 786.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH stock opened at $106.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $110.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.09.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.65%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894 over the last three months. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.