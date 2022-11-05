Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.31.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

