Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,750 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $52.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

