iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,103 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of IHI stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.