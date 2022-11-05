iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,103 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IHI stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80.

