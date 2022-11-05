Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 2,436 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 128.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

OTIS opened at $73.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

