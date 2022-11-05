Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,679 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Aflac by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 17.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $67.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average of $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $68.12.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

