Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.01, but opened at $37.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Moelis & Company shares last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 10,497 shares trading hands.

MC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

