Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,064,880,000 after purchasing an additional 253,333 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,381,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,080,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 533,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL opened at $271.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.81 and a 200-day moving average of $269.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

